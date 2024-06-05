Serviceman of Azerbaijani Army dies in accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army died as a result of an accident, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

“We confirm the information about the death of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, warrant officer Akhmedov Sanan, as a result of an accident that occurred on June 5 during parachute jumping training.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman," the statement said.