Lightning strike kills two Azerbaijani servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. On June 9, a lightning strike killed two servicemen of the Azerbaijan State Border Service (SBS), Trend reports.

"Major Bakhishli Bakhish and soldier Nagiyev Ali died as a result of being struck by lightning while performing their duties for the protection of the state border in the service territory of the "Lankaran" border detachment of the State Border Service. An investigation is being conducted. The SBS expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased servicemen," the Azerbaijan State Border Service said.