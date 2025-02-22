Opening ceremony of Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The opening ceremony of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup was held in Baku, Trend reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov noted at the ceremony that Azerbaijan annually hosts international artistic gymnastics competitions, which is of great importance for the development of sports in the country.

Stressing that our gymnasts have achieved good results at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the Minister expressed confidence that these successes will continue. Farid Gayibov wished success to all athletes participating in the tournament and declared the World Cup open.

Azerbaijan is represented in trampoline by Seljan Makhsudova and Shafiga Humbatova in the women's event, Nijat Mirzayev (individual and synchronized performances), Mehdi Aliyev (individual performances) and Ali Niftaliyev in the men's event.

In tumbling, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Gadzhizade, Guseyn Asadullayev and Alexey Karatashov are competing for medals.

The World Cup will end on February 23. Athletes from 15 countries will test their strength in the competition.