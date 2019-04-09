PwC Azerbaijan's Country Managing Partner presented at inaugural Coaching & Leadership Conference in Baku (PHOTO)

9 April 2019 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

On 5 April 2019, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, Movlan Pashayev, delivered a speech on the topic of “The Downsides of Moving Up” at the Coaching & Leadership Conference 2019 in the Boulevard Hotel in Baku. In his speech, Mr. Pashayev shared his deep insights, reflecting the ways of how to cope with changes at the workplace.

The conference was organised by the International Coach Federation and Azerbaijan Banks Association in partnership with AmCham Azerbaijan. The conference is a unique platform that brings together well-known coaches and experts in the field of leadership from Azerbaijan, Turkey, UAE, Russia, UK and Canada.

At PwC we create leaders within our organization, within our clients’ organizations and within the community. And great leaders inspire those around them. We also bring perspectives together to achieve what matters most. Our cross-disciplinary approach encourages diversity of thought, builds trust in society and helps our clients solve important problems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PwC Azerbaijan’s country managing partner shares insights on co-op between public and private Sectors in area of Business Reforms (PHOTO)
Society 8 April 16:00
"Women at Hilton: Empowered by AmCham" Conference takes place in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 2 April 10:15
Baku hosts conference on "Benefits of hosting major sports events"
Society 5 February 14:12
AmCham holds next conference on “Ethics and Compliance in Azerbaijan” (PHOTO)
Business 30 January 17:40
PwC Azerbaijan hosts workshop on Tax Code amendments
Economy 24 December 2018 11:00
Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov meets with members of AmCham (PHOTO)
Business 12 October 2018 12:05
Latest
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar
Finance 12:05
Witnesses in case of ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan talk frauds with loans
Business 12:05
Tajik parliament speaker reportedly holds talks in Doha to discuss labor migration issues
Central Asia 11:56
Netanyahu bluffing about Judea and Samaria?
Commentary 11:55
Digitalization, ecology, and regionalization projects - OSCE chairman on prospects for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 11:55
President, first lady meet parents of Azerbaijan’s 10 millionth citizen (PHOTO)
Politics 11:23
Kazakhstan's Karaganda region plans to increase cabbage yield
Economy 11:15
Production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field to be suspended
Oil&Gas 11:14