PwC Azerbaijan's Country Managing Partner presented at inaugural Coaching & Leadership Conference in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

On 5 April 2019, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, Movlan Pashayev, delivered a speech on the topic of “The Downsides of Moving Up” at the Coaching & Leadership Conference 2019 in the Boulevard Hotel in Baku. In his speech, Mr. Pashayev shared his deep insights, reflecting the ways of how to cope with changes at the workplace.

The conference was organised by the International Coach Federation and Azerbaijan Banks Association in partnership with AmCham Azerbaijan. The conference is a unique platform that brings together well-known coaches and experts in the field of leadership from Azerbaijan, Turkey, UAE, Russia, UK and Canada.

At PwC we create leaders within our organization, within our clients’ organizations and within the community. And great leaders inspire those around them. We also bring perspectives together to achieve what matters most. Our cross-disciplinary approach encourages diversity of thought, builds trust in society and helps our clients solve important problems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news