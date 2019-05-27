Azerbaijan’s delegation to attend INNOPROM industrial trade fair

27 May 2019 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s delegation led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev will take part in the 10th International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 in Russia, Trend reports with reference to Russian media.

There are plans that the delegation will include major transport and producing state-owned companies, as well as about 20 private enterprises.

The 10th International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 will be held in Russia’s Yekaterinburg July 8- 11 under the slogan “Digital Manufacturing: Integrated Solutions.”

Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg Ilgar Iskandarov said that the Azerbaijani delegation plans to carry out large-scale work at INNOPROM.

“For the first time, Azerbaijan will participate in the INNOPROM exhibition at such a high level,” he noted. “In addition, the biggest companies in Azerbaijan have been announced to participate in the event. I am confident that working together with the government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk region on the negotiation agenda and the organization of business meetings will indicate new promising areas of cooperation and will give impetus to further dialogue which we hope to continue during the visit of the Sverdlovsk region’s delegation to Azerbaijan planned for this year.”

Sverdlovsk region is a long-time partner of Azerbaijan, and there is a direct flight between Baku and Yekaterinburg.

As part of INNOPROM, specialized exhibitions will be organized for the metalworking, additive technologies, as well as technologies for power engineering, industrial automation, mechanical engineering and the production of components for the industry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Does new agreement with EU protect interests of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs?
Economy 15:12
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister talks protection of border at Keshikchidag
Politics 14:59
Baku Olympic Stadium to host 63,000 fans for UEFA Europa League final
Society 14:08
Expansion of Azerbaijan’s Yalama agropark underway
Economy 13:43
How will prices change in car market of Baku in coming months?
Economy 13:36
Expert talks on land prices in Baku this summer
Economy 13:14
Latest
Saudis can produce a little more without breaking OPEC commitments
Oil&Gas 15:50
Despite bruised ego, Macron starts real campaign for Brussels influence
Other News 15:50
Kazakhstan to manufacture solar panels with help of foreign investors
Economy 15:46
Azercell takes part in another career fair
Business 15:42
Iran will soon have to make decisions in real time
Commentary 15:25
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend official reception on occasion of Republic Day (PHOTO)
Politics 15:15
EU extends Italy's bank bad loan scheme until May 2021
Other News 15:12
Does new agreement with EU protect interests of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs?
Economy 15:12
South Korea looks to preserve trade with Iran, yet obstacles remain
Economy 15:09