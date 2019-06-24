Azerbaijani minister talks on necessity to introduce new technologies in agriculture

24 June 2019 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The process of introducing innovative technologies should be strengthened to achieve transparency and efficiency in the field of agriculture, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said, Trend reports from the UN Public Service Forum, which is held in Baku on June 24-26.

The minister stressed that this process is underway in the country.

“This issue is a priority of the state policy,” Karimov said. “One of the most vivid examples is the activity of the ASAN service, which covers a whole range of inclusive services. At the same time, the country’s most important task is to turn agriculture into a profitable and attractive sector of the economy.”

“The purposeful work is carried out in this direction,” he said. “We are developing and implementing support mechanisms to subsidize the country's agriculture in the context of tax exemption. At the same time, it is necessary to involve our youth in this sphere.”

“This will greatly enhance our capabilities in terms of applying new technologies, as well as building up human resources in the promising future," Karimov added. “It is necessary to continue to carry out the reforms in certain segments of the agricultural sector to achieve an effective model of agricultural production.”

