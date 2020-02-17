Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperating with Tallinn University of Technology (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech).

The document was signed by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Head of the e-Governance Technologies and Services Programme of the Information Technologies Department of Tallinn University of Technology Ingrid Pappel.

The signing ceremony was attended by the BHOS faculty, heads of relevant departments, students, and the TalTech employees.

The participants of the event discussed the prospects for future cooperation, the exchange of students and teachers, the organization of a summer school, the expansion of collaboration in the field of scientific research.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elmar Gasimov noted that after Azerbaijan gained independence, real opportunities appeared for developing relations with Estonia in all areas. The rector emphasized that over the past period, serious steps have been taken to expand the Estonian-Azerbaijani relations.

“In recent years, significant progress has been achieved in political, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Given the growing popularity of Tallinn University of Technology among Azerbaijani students, I hope that in the future, there will be intensive student exchanges between the two universities,” Elmar Gasimov added.

Ingrid Pappel, in turn, noted that TalTech is the only technological university in Estonia. According to her, TalTech is a university that meets the needs of a rapidly developing society and the challenges of the digital age.

“The university trains specialists in Computer Systems and Computer Engineering, Cybersecurity, e-Governance Technologies and Services, Design and Engineering, and Technology Management.

At the end of the event, Ingrid Pappel made a presentation on e-government and electronic system solutions developed at Tallinn University of Technology.

The guests got acquainted with the BHOS campus and the conditions created there.

It should be noted that TalTech occupies a special place among universities at which a comprehensive educational process and technical research activities are implemented. The university was launched as a school on September 17, 1918 in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. In 1938, this school received a university status. TalTech offers bachelor's and master's degree programs. The lessons at the university are conducted in English language in accordance with international educational programmes.