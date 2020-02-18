Association of gold refiners to be created in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

An association of gold refiners will be created in Azerbaijan soon, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

“As part of this initiative, the Agency held a meeting with various entrepreneurs and appealed to the Ministry of Justice in connection with the registration of the association,” chairman of board added. “As a result of the appeal, an agreement was reached. This association will be registered within two weeks.”

Mammadov stressed that the creation of the association will be a significant event while the association itself will play the role of a bridge between the state and business.

In conclusion, Mammadov said that the Ministry of Economy decided to create a working group that will operate in the field of gold processing.

“The representatives of the management of the customs committee, the Ministry of Economy, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, AzerGold CJSC and the created association will be involved in this group,” chairman of board said.

"We will further reduce duties in this sphere for entrepreneurs to take advantage of this and return to the market they have left," Mammadov said.

The press-conference entitled "Prospects for the development of the jewelry market in Azerbaijan: problems and opportunities" is underway in Baku on Feb. 18. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov, as well as local entrepreneurs involved in the jewelry business attended the event.

