A modern publishing centre for Baku State University

• Creating modern digital printing and publishing capacity for Azerbaijan’s oldest university;

• High quality printing services for some 25,000 students and teaching staff;

• bp’s contribution to improving educational infrastructure to enhance the quality of higher education and scientific research activities.

bp today presented a digital technology-based printing and publishing centre to Baku State University. The installed facilities are designed to satisfy the publishing needs of around 25,000 students and teaching staff of Azerbaijan’s oldest university.

An event was held today at the university to officially launch the new centre equipped with modern press, printing and publishing facilities, computers, air conditioning and security systems.

In his address to the event Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President Middle East and Caspian, Communications and Advocacy, said: “We are pleased to create this opportunity for Baku State University to own its independent printing and publishing facilities. The modern digital technology installed at the centre is designed to meet all printing and publishing needs of the university enabling the teaching staff and students to publish their scientific research studies and papers at their own university without having to deal with time-consuming external publishing services. We believe this will give a significant and much-needed boost to the scientific research activities at the university.”

It took one year to purchase and install all necessary equipment including various machines, printers, scanners, programmes, systems to enable the centre to perform the full printing and publishing processes.

The total cost of the project is around 537,000 AZN.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 28 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its partners, bp has invested around $78.5 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

Our extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making difference.

Our social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $94 million on social investment projects in this country.

In 2020, bp and the co-venturers in bp-operated joint ventures spent $3.2 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects. In addition, in 2020, bp alone spent more than $4.2 million on various social and sponsorship projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs more than 2,400 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.