Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue new banknotes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has renewed the design of a 20-manat banknote dedicated to the Karabakh region within the existing concept and plans to issue it next year, Trend reports citing the CBA.

Such main elements as the sword, helmet and shield, which show the strength, power, and determination of the Azerbaijani people were preserved. The additional design elements have been added to the banknote.

The word "Karabakh" and symbol "Kharibulbul", which symbolizes the Victory and is the pearl of the flora of the Karabakh region, are in the foreground.