Nar introduced renewed store in Gakh (PHOTO)

Nar continues to provide its customers with a completely new sales and service experience by renovating its centers in the regions as well as in the capital city. The mobile operator has renovated its store located at 346 H. Aliyev Avenue in Gakh in a new concept.

Nar’s store provides visitors with a variety of services, including the sale and restoration of cell numbers, as well as the issuance of duplicates. The renewed Nar store also sells mobile phones, various devices and accessories. In short, the center designed in a new concept provides customers with information and services in a modern style.

Notably, Nar continues to apply the new concept in its stores throughout the country with the view to provide its subscribers with a superior and exceled customer service experience. The number of stores operating in the new concept in Baku and regions has reached 24. Please, visit us at nar.az/map to learn more about the addresses of sales and service centers near you.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. Within the frames of its strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the mobile operator has introduced the HD-Voice service, which ensures a significant increase of the quality and flawless transmission of voice.