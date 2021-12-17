Azerbaijan, Russia’s Tatarstan sign agreement on co-op in energy sector

Economy 17 December 2021 12:34 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Khagan Isayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia’s Tatarstan signed an agreement on cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports with reference to Azerishig OJSC.

The mentioned agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Board of OJSC Vugar Akhmedov and General Director of OJSC Grid Company (Kazan) Ilshat Fardiyev during the discussions of the issue of using digital technologies in electrical networks.

As part of a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan, the Azerbaijani delegation headed by Vugar Akhmedov got acquainted with the work done in several branches of OJSC Grid Company (Kazan and the Vysokaya Gora service area), as well as in the EnergoDevelopment engineering center and PromEnergo LLC - enterprises belonging to the national energy cluster.

It is reported that an excursion was organized for the Azerbaijani delegation to the control center of the Centralized Dispatching System of Kazan Electric Networks.

In addition, extensive information was provided on the two-level network management system, new opportunities for remote control and monitoring of the power grid.

The members of the delegation got acquainted with the results of the "Energia" production system introduced by the company.

A group of Azerbaijani power engineers also inspected the company's Grid Control Center, which was refurbished in accordance with the reform, and praised the effectiveness of SK-11, a modern SCADA control system in the power system.

After visiting the production and energy facilities, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azerishig OJSC and OJSC Grid Company.

"The signing of this document opens up wide opportunities for mutual cooperation - the application of best practices and the exchange of experience between specialists of both companies," Fardiyev said.

In turn, Vugar Akhmedov thanked the staff of Grid Company for the warm welcome and rich program of the visit, expressing confidence in the further successful development of bilateral relations.

