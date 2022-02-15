Map for gas supplies to Shusha city prepared in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15
Trend:
The map for gas supplies to Shusha city has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing a report on the activities of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan in 2021, distributed the day before.
Will be updated
