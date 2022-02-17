EU looks to support businessmen in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

European Union (EU) plans to support about 25,000 businessmen in Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to the country Peter Michalko said during a seminar on the topic of "Creation of national system of agritourism", Trend reports.

According to Michalko, the EU Delegation has recently expressed its interest for investing more than two billion euro in Azerbaijan's economy.

"The EU promotes introduction of advanced technologies for the development of agritourism in Azerbaijan. We are doing a lot of fruitful work in a number of Azerbaijani districts to provide local businessmen with the necessary tools to create agritourism facilities,” he noted.

“Moreover, we see great economic potential in creating links between cities and villages, which will become an additional incentive for the development of rural settlements in Azerbaijan," said the official.