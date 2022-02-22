Azerbaijan reinforces measures to combat inflation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was released at 19:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a Decree on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan, Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend reports.

The main objectives of the order are to reduce the pressure of world food prices on the domestic consumer market, maintain real incomes and purchasing power of the population, and stimulate local production.

Control to prevent price manipulations​ is being strengthened

The Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee (SCC), the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant bodies of Azerbaijan will inform the Cabinet of Ministers once a month about the reinforcing of a healthy competitive environment in the country, including monitoring activities to prevent cases of monopolization, market division, the application of agreed prices and price manipulations.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to take the necessary measures along with the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan to maintain the self-sustainment capability of the domestic market in food products as part of the minimum consumer basket.

Price growth rates to be stabilized by markup pricing

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to stabilize the growth rates of prices for basic foodstuffs through trade allowances in accordance with the market economy rules.

In order to strengthen the social protection of vulnerable groups, proposals should be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers within 15 days to steady the growth rate of prices for basic foodstuffs within the minimum consumer basket through trade allowances.

Proposals on strategic product reserves to be prepared

According to the document, the Azerbaijani State Reserves Agency, along with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Economy, must submit proposals on the strategic products reserves to the Cabinet of Ministers in the light of the world food market situation.

Action on more efficient organization of agricultural fairs to be taken

Instructions were given to organize fairs and optimize expenses related to transport, logistics and trade networks in Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the relevant government structures were instructed to take measures to more effectively organize the wholesale and retail sale of agricultural products at fairs, develop private bases on the procurement and sale of logistics centers.

Meanwhile, they were charged with the preparation and submission of proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on the use of possible mechanisms to optimize transport and logistics costs for local and imported agricultural-food products within 15 days.

Instruction to improve the supply of basic food products is given

The decree provides for measures on enhancing the provision of the domestic market with food products within the minimum consumer basket, as well as stimulating local producers of the food products.