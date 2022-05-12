Azerbaijan ranks among EU's main energy partners - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan is one of the EU's main energy partners, EU Ambassador Peter Michalko said at a seminar dedicated to Europe Day in ADA University on May 12, Trend reports.

"Today Azerbaijan and the EU have become closer to each other more than ever," Mikhalko noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the EU's closest partners - both in the Eastern Partnership format and in various sectors of the economy.

"The priorities of our cooperation with Azerbaijan are also the transition to digital technologies, the development of rural areas and people-to-people contacts," the ambassador said.

Michalko also pointed out that the new comprehensive agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will further strengthen this productive cooperation.

"We hope that the new legal framework will give us an opportunity for even wider development," he added.