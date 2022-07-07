EKVITA Has Been Awarded a New Project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. EKVITA has been awarded of a new World Bank project in Uzbekistan under the Ferghana Valley Rural Enterprise Development loan.

Main objective of the assignment is to support the expansion of rural entrepreneurship and job creation in the Ferghana Valley in close cooperation with the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Under the project frame, EKVITA will support in promoting incubation and acceleration ecosystem in the Fergana valley; provide entrepreneurship mentoring and support to young start uppers as well as supporting the Ministry of Innovative Development and relevant agencies in creating supporting financing programs for potential technological start-ups.

The project duration will be 36 months and will target together with relevant agencies more than 100 startups.

EKVITA is a full-service legal, tax, and management consulting company with circa more than 50 full-time professionals. Its active clients include several Fortune 500 companies operating globally. The company has also been engaged in government projects as well as worked for international donor organizations such as European Union, World Bank, Asian Development Bank.

The leading position of EKVITA in the market has been recognized by international ranking institutions and other relevant international standards.