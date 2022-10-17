Glensol and National Aviation Academy train Azneft technicians

Glensol, Nobel Energy’s field operations and equipment
maintenance subsidiary, in cooperation with
the National Aviation Academy conducted a Training Programme for technicians of SOCAR’s Azneft
Production Union (PU).
The aim of the ‘Training of the personnel providing technical
service to equipment operated in the oil
and gas industry’ was to furnish technicians with all necessary knowledge and skills.
The Training Programme was delivered by the technical
specialists of Glensol and academic staff of
the National Aviation Academy for the technical-mechanics, electrical and electronical personnel of
the 28 May and Oil Rocks Oil and Gas Extraction Departments of the Azneft PU at the Academy’s
facilities.
Following the completion of the Training Programme, Azneft PU
hosted an event to present the
certificates to the programme participants.
Shahmar Huseynov, General Director Azneft PU, who introduced the
certificates to the trainees,
said: “We acknowledge the importance of advancing technical skills and capabilities of employees in
this increasingly demanding world. To this end, we have joined the programme, which was
professionally delivered by Glensol and the National Aviation Academy.
My sincere congratulations to all participants with completion
of such a value generating programme,
and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors”.
Tamerlan Aliyev, General Director Glensol said: “Glensol has
long supported Azneft PU on
maintenance repair and operations projects, but starting to train our valued colleagues of the partner
company is a major step forward in opening a new page in our cooperation.
On another note, I would like to highlight the significance of
Glensol’s fruitful partnership with the
National Aviation Academy. An Agreement signed with the academy, last year, has laid a strong
foundation for providing such high-level technical trainings. I am confident that by joining our forces
we can further expand the geography of our services and offer our training services to our existing
and potential overseas customers too”.
Established in 2012, as a field operations and equipment
maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Energy,
Glensol has been a trusted provider – of local and international oil and gas companies with rotating
equipment, including turbomachinery services and controls, operation and maintenance services –
to SOCAR, bp, and other major energy companies in the region and across the world.
Further information: www.glensol.az