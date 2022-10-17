Glensol and National Aviation Academy train Azneft technicians

Glensol, Nobel Energy’s field operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary, in cooperation with

the National Aviation Academy conducted a Training Programme for technicians of SOCAR’s Azneft

Production Union (PU).

The aim of the ‘Training of the personnel providing technical service to equipment operated in the oil

and gas industry’ was to furnish technicians with all necessary knowledge and skills.

The Training Programme was delivered by the technical specialists of Glensol and academic staff of

the National Aviation Academy for the technical-mechanics, electrical and electronical personnel of

the 28 May and Oil Rocks Oil and Gas Extraction Departments of the Azneft PU at the Academy’s

facilities.

Following the completion of the Training Programme, Azneft PU hosted an event to present the

certificates to the programme participants.

Shahmar Huseynov, General Director Azneft PU, who introduced the certificates to the trainees,

said: “We acknowledge the importance of advancing technical skills and capabilities of employees in

this increasingly demanding world. To this end, we have joined the programme, which was

professionally delivered by Glensol and the National Aviation Academy.

My sincere congratulations to all participants with completion of such a value generating programme,

and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors”.

Tamerlan Aliyev, General Director Glensol said: “Glensol has long supported Azneft PU on

maintenance repair and operations projects, but starting to train our valued colleagues of the partner

company is a major step forward in opening a new page in our cooperation.

On another note, I would like to highlight the significance of Glensol’s fruitful partnership with the

National Aviation Academy. An Agreement signed with the academy, last year, has laid a strong

foundation for providing such high-level technical trainings. I am confident that by joining our forces

we can further expand the geography of our services and offer our training services to our existing

and potential overseas customers too”.

Established in 2012, as a field operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Energy,

Glensol has been a trusted provider – of local and international oil and gas companies with rotating

equipment, including turbomachinery services and controls, operation and maintenance services –

to SOCAR, bp, and other major energy companies in the region and across the world.

