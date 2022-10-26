Azerbaijan's Tariff Council holds regular meeting (UPDATE)

First version posted on 17:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Tariff (price) Council of the Azerbaijan Republic held a regular meeting, the Council told Trend.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security requested the Council to consider internet tariffs, private radio communications, the AzStateNet fiber-optic network, and other services.

The appeal noted the significance to provide public institutions with new communication services and the tariff regulation based on charges incurred. The last tariff regulation for this service was implemented on November 24, 2011. The meeting of the Tariff Council deemed necessary to accept the proposed tariffs. These tariffs do not apply to the population and business entities, since these services are provided only to government agencies.

Following discussions, the meeting decided to increase the monthly subscription fee for fixed landline telephones from 2.5 manat ($1.4) to 3.5 manat ($2.06) (including VAT), and to reduce the tariff for long-distance phone calls from five gapiks (2.9 cents) to three gapiks (1.7 cents).

Both of the above-mentioned decisions come into force from November 1, 2022.

In accordance with the Presidential Decree of August 26, 2022, the decision of the Tariff (price) Council dated July 23, 2004 "On tariffs for registering radio frequencies, ensuring electromagnetic compatibility and operation control" has been canceled given that the tariffs for the use of radio frequencies are determined by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The Tariff Council meeting also approved prices for 76 registered medicines. Thus, prices of 13,493 medicines have been approved. The full list of the medicines is available here - http://tariff.gov.az/documents/DVA.pdf.

The decisions are available on the www.tariff.gov.az in the "Council Decisions" section.