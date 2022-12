Details added (first published: 11:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The bill "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2023" was discussed in the third reading and adopted at today's plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

According to the bill, the total expenditures of the fund for the next year are projected at more than 6 billion manats ($3.6 billion), while the expenditures - 5.6 million manat ($3.2 million).