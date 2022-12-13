Azerbaijan talks amendments to Customs Code aimed at improving business environment (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Amendments to the Customs Code of Azerbaijan are aimed at improving the business environment, Acting Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov said on December 13, Trend reports.

Baghirov made the remark during discussions of the amendments to the Customs Code at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

He noted that the introduction of new rules for determining customs value is an important step.

According to the acting chairman, speeding up the customs declaration approval process will make an important contribution to the development of the business environment.

Speaking about the amendments, Baghirov also said that one of them requires completion of the declaration procedures within 24 hours from the filing of the declaration.

"This amendment places a heavy responsibility on us," he explained.