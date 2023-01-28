Azerbaijan talks rapidly growing share of women entrepreneurs in sector of innovations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The share of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijani innovation sector is growing rapidly, the Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva said during the ‘Women at STEM Festival’ event, Trend reports.

According to Valiyeva, within the framework of the Technest program, which is conducted by the agency, free trainings are provided.

A total of 43 percent of this program graduates last year were women. Besides, in Azerbaijan, 28 percent of start-up projects were developed by women entrepreneurs,” she noted.

Besides, according to the official, 30 percent of women heads of organizations in 2022 became winners of various categories of the competition held by the agency.

STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] is a new approach in education, when all branches of natural science and technical knowledge are combined, and the student receives this knowledge not from a textbook, but through solving creative tasks.