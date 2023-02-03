Hungarian FM arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjarto has arrived in Baku, where ninth ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be held on February 3, Trend reports citing his Facebook post.

According to him, his colleagues from South-Eastern Europe will take part in the meeting.

"We hope that we will be able to make significant progress in concretizing diversification plans. Getting gas from Azerbaijan is the most realistic scenario in terms of finding new sources for supplies to Central Europe," he wrote.