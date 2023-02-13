Azerbaijan attracts to Karabakh both Israeli and global companies - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan attracts to Karabakh both companies from Israel and other countries across the world, said Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan continues conducting large-scale work on Karabakh's restoration.

"The restoration of Karabakh and the resettlement of former internally displaced persons, including the reintegration of this zone into Azerbaijan's general economy, is expected on these territories until 2030 as part of the national strategy. Also, we are focused on the restoration of Karabakh based on green and smart technologies. I am sure that we will reach great partnerships and agreements in this direction, and all the goals will be achieved," he said.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan's state budget is the main source of funding for Karabakh's restoration.

"In addition, we are also attracting both Israeli companies and companies from other countries to Karabakh within the framework of a public-private partnership. The trade turnover between our countries amounted to $7 billion from January through November 2022, and we are confident that this figure will only grow," he said.