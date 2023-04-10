Azerbaijan to host "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship" exhibition (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:01

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. More than 150 Azerbaijani companies operating in industry, agriculture, food industry, ICT, education, construction, logistics, textile and other fields will present their products and services at an exhibition of domestic companies dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, on June 8-10, in connection with the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Baku Crystal Hall will host an exhibition of local companies themed "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship".

The event will be organized under the support of the Ministry of Economy, SMBDA and Marsol Group.

The purpose of the exhibition is to promote Azerbaijani companies more widely, expand access to markets, develop partnership with businessmen and establish cooperation.