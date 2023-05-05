Mining sector’s share to increase due to potential of liberated territories in Azerbaijani industry - AzerGold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan's mining sector has reached high levels in recent decades, Chairman of the Management Board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to him, the most modern and clean technologies are used in the processes of the mining industry in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan’s liberated Karabakh will allow us to expand and strengthen this sector. A number of areas of the liberated territories have great potential in the gold, copper, and silver mining industries. The potential of the territories of Karabakh and Azerbaijan’s Eastern Zangezur has opened a new page in the development of the mining industry of Azerbaijan," he said.

Ibragimov added that the commissioning of new deposits located in the liberated territories will increase the share of mining in industry.

“AzerGold” Closed Joint-Stock Company was established according to Decree no 1047 dated February 11, 2015, by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The main objective of the Company is the study, research, exploration, and management of ferrous and non-ferrous metal ore deposits, as well as extraction, processing and sale of these metals, and implementation of new technologies in this field.

Their first and main goal is to develop the mining business.