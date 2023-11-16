Holcim Azerbaijan reveals planned volume of investments for projects until 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Holcim Azerbaijan plans to invest 64 million manat ($37.6 million) in various projects from 2024 through 2025, the company's Technical Director Ali Huseynov said at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

"Since 2021 to date, Holcim Azerbaijan has invested 33.3 million manat ($19.59 million) in various projects. "The next project that we plan to implement will be in the Karabakh region," Huseynov noted.

He also mentioned that the company places great importance on achieving specific targets for CO2 emissions.

"By 2030, we plan to further reduce them by 20 percent. We have already reduced them by 20 percent since 2018. Starting from 2030, we intend to use certain technologies to help us bring our emissions to zero," Huseynov said.

The II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development is aimed at strengthening the experience exchange and cooperation with regional countries and international organizations in the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda.

The event is attended by high-ranking officials from Europe and CIS countries, representatives of the UN, international financial and regional organizations, government institutions, representatives of civil society and private sector, as well as experts.

