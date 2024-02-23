1362 kg of unuseful household batteries collected within “Recycle batteries, protect nature” project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Initiated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Red Hearts Fund on May 1, 2022, the “Recycle batteries, protect nature” project continues to fulfill its mission. Within the project framework, a total of 125 kg of unuseful electric batteries were collected from the main offices of Kapital Bank and “Access Bank”, as well as from branches in Ganja, Ismayilli, Lenkaran, and Zaqatala regions, the "Bravo" supermarket network's "Gənclik Mall" branch, the "Landau" school, the "Fly Inn Baku" hotel, and handed over to LLC Təhlükəli Tullantılar (“Harmful Waste”).

It should be noted that the heavy metals and other toxic components present in batteries pose a serious threat to the environment and human health. When expired batteries are mixed with general waste, they undergo a reaction with air, water, and soil, leading to erosion and the destruction of the top layer. As a result, the heavy metals in the batteries contaminate the soil and water, endangering humans and animals, posing a risk to their lives, and destroying vegetation.

For this reason, the “Recycle batteries, protect nature” project is critically important and carries an enlightening purpose, focusing on safeguarding the environment, human health, restoring ecological equilibrium, promoting recycling, reducing waste, addressing the impactful effects of used battery disposal, and advocating for responsible management.

Within the framework of the project, support is provided by placing collection boxes in various government institutions, companies, supermarket chains, educational institutions, banks, and hotels in both Baku and the regions. So far, a total of 1362 kg of used batteries have been collected.

Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates as a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters and people in need. For more information please visit www.redhearts.az