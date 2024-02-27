Alibaba.com trading platform starts working with Azerbaijani SMBs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Alibaba.com, the global trading platform founded in 1999 specializing in the B2B (business to business) sector, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations with small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Azerbaijan, head of Alibaba Group's Global Strategic Partnership Department Tim Song said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding.

According to him, since its inception, the company has always sought to support small and medium-sized businesses in their efforts to enter the global market.

"The goal of this initiative is to assist Azerbaijani SMBs in promoting their products both domestically and internationally. Azerbaijan has unique potential, and our aim is to help local enterprises not only compete but also stand out on the international stage with unique products and services," added Song.

He also emphasized that Alibaba plans to leverage its experience and resources to analyze the needs of the Azerbaijani market and provide local sellers with access to its extensive network of B2B partners worldwide.

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group have signed memorandums of understanding with Azerbaijan's AZPROMO and NB Holding companies.

