Georgia dedicated to maintaining active dialogue with Azerbaijan on SGC - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Georgia is dedicated to maintaining an active dialogue with Azerbaijan on the Southern Gas Corridor, said First Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held today in Baku

"The South Caucasus Pipeline, along with the TANAP and TAP projects, stands out as some of the most successful energy initiatives worldwide. These projects serve as great examples of mutually beneficial collaboration between recipient countries, backed by the United States, European nations, international financial institutions, and companies. Georgia is dedicated to maintaining an active dialogue with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, other participants in the Southern Gas Corridor, EU representatives, and stakeholders to ensure the comprehensive development of the Southern Gas Corridor initiative," he said.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor was held on March 1, 2023. This meeting encompassed discussions on the expansion of the SGC and the inclusion of new participating countries, as well as initiatives related to green energy projects. A dedicated session will address these green energy projects alongside the negotiation of significant agreements.

Since December 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor has operated at full capacity, delivering gas to Italy (over nine billion cubic meters per year), Greece, and Bulgaria (one billion cubic meters per year each).