Azerbaijan takes attempts to limit detrimental influence on Caspian environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan is taking measures to minimize the negative impact on the environment of the Caspian Sea, and one of such measures is the creation of a network of specially protected natural areas, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

Taghiyeva made the remark at the five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states held in Baku.

"Our country is committed to the subject of environmental protection, its effective use, conservation of rare species of wildlife and flora included in the Red Book, and the promotion of ecotourism," she noted.

A five-party meeting of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian states is taking place in Baku.

The event is also attended by Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, senior officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries, and some other high-ranking officials.

