Azerbaijan cooperating with EU to harness offshore wind resources for green hydrogen production - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with the EU to harness offshore wind resources in the Caspian for the production of green hydrogen, said Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov at the Green Hydrogen Summit underway in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

"We have designated green zones in the recently liberated territories where hydrogen production will be implemented. This aspect stands as one of the cornerstones of our collaboration with Europe. The offshore wind potential in the Caspian Sea amounts to 157 GW. We are closely collaborating with the EU to harness offshore wind resources in the Caspian for the production of green hydrogen, intending to transport it to the European market," he said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan has already outlined its hydrogen development roadmap.

"Hydrogen is crucial for achieving a 100 percent renewable capacity. In Azerbaijan, we have already outlined hydrogen development in various strategic documents. The primary strategy for our country's economic development encompasses not only the development and utilization of hydrogen but also explores production and export opportunities," he said.