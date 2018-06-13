Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 93 times

13 June 2018 09:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 93 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 13.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Eurasianet sends notification to Azerbaijan for reporter’s visit to Karabakh: Hajiyev
Politics 12 June 20:53
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - vice speaker
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 June 17:01
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 89 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 June 10:09
Pashinyan avoids negotiations to maintain status quo: Arzu Naghiyev
Politics 11 June 23:09
MFA: If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands
Turkey 11 June 22:09
Hajiyev: Armenian FM once again confirms his country a party to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 June 20:24
Pashinyan making delusional statements to disclaim responsibility: MP
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 June 16:58
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 97 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 June 09:45
Pashinyan by his absurd statements wants to delay Karabakh conflict’s settlement - MP
Politics 10 June 13:49
None of ACRE members eyes to visit Karabakh illegally - Zahradil
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 June 12:43
Pashinyan's statement means unwillingness to participate in negotiation – Azerbaijani MP
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 June 11:31
Azerbaijan calls on int'l organizations to take fair decision on Karabakh conflict
Politics 9 June 13:06
Events in Armenia confirm what Azerbaijan has been talking about for decades: MP
Politics 9 June 09:30
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 June 13:03
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 85 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 June 10:28
More families return to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village
Politics 7 June 18:49
Lavrov exposes another Armenian lie
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 June 14:15
Hajiyev: Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under captivity of mafia structure
Politics 7 June 14:00