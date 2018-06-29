Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times

29 June 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 79 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 29.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:32
BP discloses time of first commercial gas supply from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 28 June 21:13
Baku International Sea Trade Port to implement new digital solutions (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 20:44
Armenia's, separatists' reaction to Azerbaijani President's speech causes laughter: expert
Politics 28 June 20:37
Armenia conceals great part of its military potential, Baku says
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 20:10
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:56
Azerbaijani MP elected as PACE Committee rapporteur
Politics 28 June 18:37
Another campaign from AtaBank
Society 28 June 18:13
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 June 18:01
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:59
Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC
Politics 28 June 17:47
Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:45
Norway’s ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 28 June 17:39
Kyrgyzstan's MES to switch to data processing system developed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
ICT 28 June 17:16
Azerbaijan eyes to implement over 20 projects in alternative energy
Oil&Gas 28 June 16:49
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 28 June 15:05
Mammadyarov receives Georgian envoy to Azerbaijan
Politics 28 June 14:34
Azerbaijani insurance company expects healthy competition in MTPL market
Economy news 28 June 14:27