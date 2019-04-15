Official: 132 kilometers of Azerbaijan's border with Iran beyond its control (PHOTO)

15 April 2019 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As a result of the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, 132 kilometers of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border are not under our control, deputy prime minister, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking Ali Hasanov said.

He made the remarks at the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference, held in Baku on April 15, Trend reports.

"These territories are occupied by Armenian units. The lands under the Armenian occupation are very fertile and drugs are being cultivated here and laboratories are built for processing," the deputy prime minister said.

Subsequently, a monitoring group was created, but Armenia did not let it into the occupied territories, Hasanov said.

Responding to a question about the sale of psychotropic drugs in Baku pharmacies, the deputy prime minister said that serious measures have been taken to prevent such cases, which have recently been fully eliminated.

