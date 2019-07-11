Another ceasefire monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends

11 July 2019 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of contact of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, in the territory of Aghdam district, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 11, ended with no incident, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

