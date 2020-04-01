Ambassador: Turkey to never recognize so-called "elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is absolutely clear and unambiguous, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend on April 1.

According to him, Turkey considers any political activity carried out in this region as illegal.

"Therefore, Turkey will never recognize the so-called "elections" held in Nagorno Karabakh on March 31. Besides, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs also made such a statement. Turkey supports the speedy settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the restoration of justice, which is delayed for more than 30 years,” Ozoral said.

“We urge the conflict sides to resolve the conflict through negotiations. This conflict must be quickly resolved within territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law," the ambassador added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts)