LAPD debunks Armenian lies about 'armed Azerbaijanis' during protest actions (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 July 2020 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
LAPD debunks Armenian lies about 'armed Azerbaijanis' during protest actions (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Hundreds of Armenian radicals brutally attacked a handful of Azerbaijani-Americans near Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020, resulting in many injuries and hospitalizations, Trend reports citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in LA.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating this violence against Azerbaijani-Americans as a hate crime.

“In order to divert the attention away from this hate crime, since yesterday the main organizers of the protest action – the Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian Youth Federation – have been claiming on social media that Azerbaijanis came to the protest action armed with various weapons," said the consulate general.

"They also claim that the 'counter-protesters had the weapons from the very start. The police were informed. They confiscated the weapons, but handed them back to protesters while the protest was ongoing.' Thus, in their attempt to protect those, who committed violence against the Azerbaijani-American community, and avoid responsibility, they're trying to put the blame of all this on Azerbaijanis," said the message.

“As a result of the immediate investigation by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani-American community, it has become clear that the alleged 'weapons' (a saw, a hammer, pliers etc.) were actually brought in by an Armenian radical who was driving his car around the Azerbaijani demonstrators, throwing those tools out towards them, in a clear attempt to cause a provocation,” the message said.

“We also reported this information, including the car’s license plate number, to the LAPD,” said the message.

Azerbaijan’s Consul General Nasimi Aghayev also sent an inquiry to the LAPD asking them to comment on the allegations against Azerbaijani-American counter-protestors.

In his response, Captain Randy Goddard, the Commanding Officer of LAPD, who was leading the police force at the July 21 protest action in front of the Consulate General, said that the Twitter postings with regards to the Azerbaijani-American counter protesters being armed with various weapons such as saw, a knife, a hammer and metal rods, have been reviewed.

"This simply is not true. LAPD did not observe any of the Azerbaijani-American protesters to have any weapons and NO weapons were seized by the LAPD from Azerbaijani-American protesters,” Goddard said.

“I am also very disappointed that would allege LAPD confiscated weapons but handed them back to protesters while the protest was ongoing. This is also not true,” said Goddard.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

According to the statement of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azerbaijanis living abroad got injured as a result of provocations organized by radical representatives of Armenian diaspora.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
LAPD debunks Armenian lies about 'armed Azerbaijanis' during protest actions (VIDEO)
LAPD debunks Armenian lies about 'armed Azerbaijanis' during protest actions (VIDEO)
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 49 times
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 49 times
Turkish Air Force representatives arrive in Azerbaijan's Ganja
Turkish Air Force representatives arrive in Azerbaijan's Ganja
Loading Bars
Latest
MFA: Azerbaijan continues to rely on Helsinki Final Act seeking to restore its territorial integrity Politics 11:44
Uzbekistan increases imports of alcohol, raw tobacco from EEU countries Business 11:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 24-31) Finance 11:25
Iran talks exports to Pakistan from its southeastern borders Business 11:08
LAPD debunks Armenian lies about 'armed Azerbaijanis' during protest actions (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:05
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy LNG via tender Tenders 10:57
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy control devices via tender Tenders 10:57
Snam reduces gas injection into network Oil&Gas 10:47
TAP’s Italian shareholder boosts technical investments Oil&Gas 10:43
Italian Snam sees increase in total revenue Oil&Gas 10:37
Kazakhstan, Romania trade surges despite COVID-19 Business 10:35
Money transfers volume surges in Kazakhstan Business 10:29
Turkmenistan, partners consider issues of country's accession to WTO Turkmenistan 10:28
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 49 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:27
SOCAR Polymer - first in Azerbaijan's private sector for exports Business 10:24
Zenith Energy refuses from acquisition of Coro Energy Italian assets Oil&Gas 10:22
Iran cleans oil spill in Persian Gulf Oil&Gas 10:11
Uzbekistan eyes to increase sustainability of Tashkent's electricity supply Oil&Gas 09:53
Azerbaijan introduces new locally-made 'smart' high-tech product Business 09:52
Uzbekistan reports five more coronavirus deaths Uzbekistan 09:35
Iran suspends tourist train trips amid coronavirus Society 09:34
Foreign Ministry: Iran's priority to develop ties with neigbors Business 09:29
Carnegie Moscow Center talks economic development of Uzbekistan Business 09:08
COVID-19 death toll in Mexico reaches 46,000 Other News 08:49
Philippines extends coronavirus restrictions, makes vaccine pledge Other News 08:27
Twitter says spear-phishing attack on employees led to breach Other News 08:09
Several industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran Business 07:52
USAID intends to strengthen energy co-op with Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 07:52
Import of Turkish chemical products by Uzbekistan down in 1H2020 Business 07:51
Demand for Turkish furniture falls in Georgia Business 07:50
Kazakhstan reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases, 89,078 in total Kazakhstan 07:48
Azerbaijan reveals six-month non-oil export data Finance 07:41
Azerbaijan's satellite operator reveals half-year export statistics ICT 07:40
Azerbaijani FM meets with German ambassador to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 07:39
China's import of wood, furniture from Turkey soars despite pandemic Business 07:36
Azerbaijani FM meets with US ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 07:32
Azerbaijani president congratulates King of Morocco Politics 07:31
Brazilian President Bolsonaro says he has 'mold' in lungs Other News 07:15
Chinese mainland reports 127 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:39
Two rockets hit perimeter of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage Other News 06:07
Brazil reports over 2.6 mln cases of COVID-19, 91,263 deaths Other News 05:28
Over 253,000 coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in 24 hours Other News 04:47
Pompeo says U.S. has expanded scope of Iran metals sanctions Politics 04:15
Trump says he doesn't want to delay 2020 election; but worried about mail-in ballots US 03:37
Egypt confirms 401 new COVID-19 infections amid highest daily recoveries Other News 03:11
UK COVID-19 infections rise as ministers fret over second wave in Europe Europe 02:29
Saudi King Salman leaves hospital after gallbladder surgery Arab World 01:58
Moscow reports 14 more coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours Russia 01:25
Forest fire threatens residential area in NW Turkey Turkey 00:53
Brazil President Bolsonaro's wife, minister test positive for COVID-19 Other News 00:29
Italy loses 600,000 jobs since COVID-19 outbreak: ISTAT Europe 00:01
Trump floats election delay, congressional Republicans reject idea US 30 July 23:35
Diamond Link Global underwater internet cable to connect Georgia, Romania ICT 30 July 23:32
Herman Cain, ex-presidential candidate who refused to wear mask, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis US 30 July 23:02
Volkswagen records losses of 1.4 bln euros in first half of 2020 Finance 30 July 22:42
WHO chief highlights role of young people in fighting COVID-19 World 30 July 22:33
Turkey reports 967 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 30 July 22:07
Car bomb explosion rocks Afghan city: police Other News 30 July 21:57
UK car production hits weakest 1st half since 1954 amid COVID-19 hit Europe 30 July 21:37
Air France-KLM plans gradual capacity ramp-up after second-quarter loss Europe 30 July 21:21
Fans will be allowed to Georgian stadiums from July 31 Georgia 30 July 21:20
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks impact of COVID-19 on insurance sector Finance 30 July 21:19
ADB allocates additional grant to Tajikistan for COVID-19 medical supplies Tajikistan 30 July 21:13
Turkey's export of furniture to Iran drops Business 30 July 21:09
Turkey's export of furniture to Azerbaijan up Business 30 July 20:00
Azerbaijan's jewelry industry reaches new level Business 30 July 19:38
Exports of Azerbaijan's non-oil state companies for 1H2020 disclosed Finance 30 July 19:22
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals agricultural export for 1H2020 Business 30 July 19:22
Demand for Turkish cars surges in Kyrgyzstan Transport 30 July 19:21
Import of cars by US from Turkey down in 1H2020 Business 30 July 19:19
Azerbaijan sees growth in social insurance Finance 30 July 19:19
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna optimizes expenditures to manage COVID consequences Business 30 July 19:16
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank completed 1H2020 with profit Finance 30 July 19:13
Environmental impact assessment of wind power project in Azerbaijan to be completed by late 2020 Oil&Gas 30 July 19:04
Azerbaijan increased import of cars from Turkey in 1H2020 Transport 30 July 18:34
Demand for Turkish cars increased in China in 1H2020 Transport 30 July 18:32
Azerbaijan discloses amount of taxes transferred to state budget upon real estate contracts Economy 30 July 18:20
IMF evaluates impact of COVID-19 on Georgian economy Business 30 July 18:01
Labor market analysis becomes more accessible in Azerbaijan Business 30 July 17:54
Mining unit of Aluminium of Kazakhstan to commission more mine pits Business 30 July 17:52
Hi-Tech Bank of Uzbekistan opens tender for development of mobile application Uzbekistan 30 July 17:48
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s loan portfolio growing Finance 30 July 17:45
Azerbaijani AFB Bank's total liabilities show rise in 1H2020 Finance 30 July 17:44
Fitch reveals forecast for Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves Finance 30 July 17:43
Saudi Aramco evaluating measures to improve operational efficiency in Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Oil&Gas 30 July 17:30
New ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan, upon President Aliyev's instruction (PHOTO) Politics 30 July 17:28
China reveals data on gas exports from Central Asia Uzbekistan 30 July 17:25
Turkey’s activity data at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 30 July 17:24
New enterprise for production of aluminum opens in Georgia's Kutaisi Business 30 July 17:19
Students in Uzbekistan create universal robot-assistant ICT 30 July 17:19
Demand of Azerbaijani banks at Central Bank's currency auction fully met Finance 30 July 17:15
Wage growth in Azerbaijan's private non-oil sector up in 1H2020 Finance 30 July 17:14
Azerbaijan reports 673 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 30 July 17:13
Iran looks to add new units to its aged power plants Oil&Gas 30 July 16:51
Iran-Brazil trade ongoing despite coronavirus, int'l restrictions Business 30 July 16:50
Uzbekistan may establish co-op with Portuguese business Business 30 July 16:49
Armenia's occupation policy prevents Azerbaijan from fulfilling its int'l obligations on environmental protection Politics 30 July 16:45
BP to implement planned shutdown on Shah Deniz Alpha platform Oil&Gas 30 July 16:40
Georgia remains very attractive business market for Austrian companies Business 30 July 16:33
Azerbaijan's AZINNEX talks co-op with Central Asian countries ICT 30 July 16:26
All news