Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle destroyed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7
Trend:
On October 7, at about 22:00, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to fly over the Aghstafa region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.
An unmanned aerial vehicle of the Armenian Armed Forces discovered by Azerbaijan's air defense forces was immediately destroyed.
