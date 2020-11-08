Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijani expresses congratulations on liberation of Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee has expressed congratulations on the liberation of Azerbaijani city of Shusha from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

“Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan for liberating their historic ancestral city Shusha,” Hayee wrote.

On Nov. 8, 2020 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced that the city of Shusha has been liberated from occupation.

“Giving this good news to the people of Azerbaijan on this historic day is perhaps one of the happiest days of my life. Dear Shusha, you are liberated! Dear Shusha, we are back! Dear Shusha we will revive you! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.