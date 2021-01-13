Azerbaijani army did not violate ceasefire - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied information spread in the Armenian media about the violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani army, as a result of which an Armenian soldier was allegedly wounded, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told Trend.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army is committed to compliance with the trilateral declaration of November 10, 2020.

"The Azerbaijani army did not violate the ceasefire," stressed Dargahli.