Heydar Aliyev International Airport Receives the first Qazaq Air Flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. First aircraft of Kazakh airline Qazaq Air landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Thursday, 7 July.

As of this week the Kazakh airline will perform regular flights on new route Aktobe-Baku-Aktobe and Nur-Sultan-Baku-Nur-Sultan (transit via Aktobe).

Flights on this route will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

The flights on this route will be operated on Canadian-built De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft with up to 86 passenger seats.

Tickets for the route can be booked and purchased on the airline's official website www.flyqazaq.com as well as in the airline's sales offices.

Before travelling, all passengers are advised to check the current regulations for entry into both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.