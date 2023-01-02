Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Victim of explosion in residential building in Baku worked in police

Other News Materials 2 January 2023 19:00 (UTC +04:00)
Victim of explosion in residential building in Baku worked in police

Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Mohammed Babayev, who died in an explosion in a residential building in Baku, worked as a driver in one of the police stations, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Today, an explosion occurred in a multi-storey residential building on Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku.

According to preliminary data, the explosion in the apartment, located on the eighteenth floor of an 18-storey residential building, occurred as a result of a domestic gas leak. As a result, 1 person died and two were injured.

