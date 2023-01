BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. In connection with the temporary interruption of gas supply to the building located on Javadkhan street in the Binagadi district of Baku, where the explosion occurred, the Civil Defense Troops of the Ministry of Emergency Situations set up tents for residents so that they could spend the night, Trend reports citing the press service of Ministry.

Tents intended for temporary stay of building residents are provided with appropriate living conditions.