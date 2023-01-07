Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan finds ammunition in abandoned military positions in Gubadli (PHOTO)

Other News Materials 7 January 2023 11:49 (UTC +04:00)
Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Police officers discovered ammunition in Azerbaijan's Gubadli, Trend reports citing the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the activities carried out by employees of the Gubadli district police department in abandoned military positions in the district, 8 anti-tank guided missile systems, 5 grenade launchers, 35 grenades, 66 different types of shells, and other ammunition were found and handed over to relevant structures.

