Another person rescued from rubble in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar, following explosion (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Following the operational search and rescue operation carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, another person was pulled alive from the rubble in the building in Bilasuvar, where the explosion occurred, and handed over to the ambulance team, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

According to the information, search and rescue operation continues.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations also rescued one person from the rubble.

Meanwhile, an explosion has occurred in a five-story residential building in Bilasuvar, as a result of which the roof of the building collapsed.