President Aliyev offers condolences to Iran's Rouhani

15 January 2018 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of crew members as a result of a crash of an Iranian tanker,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Iran,” noted the president. “May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!”

