President Ilham Aliyev: New opportunities to open for development of Iran-Azerbaijan relations

This visit of Iranian President Hassan Ruhani to Baku will be very successful, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with Rouhani.

“I am confident that new opportunities will open for the development of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations,” said the head of state.

"Dear Mr. President, Dear guests, I once again sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan. Welcome to Azerbaijan. First of all, I want to congratulate you and the whole brotherly people of Iran on the occasion of the Novruz holiday. I wish the Iranian people happiness and well-being.

Your visit is very important,” said President Aliyev. “Over the past four years we have met ten times, and every meeting has a great meaning and significance.”

The head of state noted that over these years, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have reached the highest level.

“We discuss issues in the atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood. The agreements reached are being implemented. Today we talked about this during the narrow-format meeting. Once again I want to say that all the agreements are being implemented, and this makes our countries even closer. We successfully cooperate in all areas - political, economic, cultural, energy and transport spheres. This cooperation has excellent results. To date, many bilateral documents have been signed and they are being implemented. And the documents to be signed today will open new opportunities for our cooperation. The documents to be signed also envisage joint work in the Caspian Sea, construction of the Astara-Rasht railway. Other documents, of course, are of particular importance in terms of making our countries closer,” said the president.

President Aliyev noted that the two countries have sincere cooperation.

“We have very close ties. Interstate relations are built on a sound basis. There is mutual trust and the results are clear evidence of these factors. I once again cordially greet you in Azerbaijan. I am confident that the visit will be very successful and new opportunities will open for the development of Iranian-Azerbaijani relations," Azerbaijani president said.

