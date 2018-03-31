Azerbaijan to wrap up some procedures on upcoming presidential election

31 March 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A number of procedures related to the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan will be completed on April 1.

The deadline for submitting appeals to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan to monitor the presidential election throughout the country expires on April 1.

According to the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for preparing and holding the presidential election, appeals must be submitted to the CEC 10 days before the election, that is, before April 1.

Furthermore, the deadline for filing an appeal to the CEC to obtain a special permission to monitor the progress of election commissions' meetings expires tomorrow.

The decision-making process on accreditation of organizations wishing to hold exit-polls during the presidential election will also be completed before April 1.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

