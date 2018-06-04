Azerbaijan Press Council voices regret over distortion of Russian diplomat's answer to question on Karabakh conflict

4 June 2018 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Aflatun Amashov voiced regret over distortion of the remarks made by Russian Foreign Ministry representative.

"Subsequent distortion of the answer of the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Artyom Kozhin to a question asked on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict raises ire," he said in response to the changes in the transcript of Kozhin's speech.

"This was made intentionally. There is no reason to think otherwise. We plan to appeal to Russia's Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Russian journalist organizations and the Foreign Ministry of that country," he noted.

Story still developing

